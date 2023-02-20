UrduPoint.com

80 Pakistani Companies Showcase Their Products At Gulfood2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 04:45 PM

80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at Gulfood2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 20th February, 2023 (WAM) – The 28th edition of Gulfood, the world's largest food and beverage trade event, is currently taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with over 5,000 companies from more than 125 countries participating in the event.

Among these, 80 companies from Pakistan are showcasing their products, including 45 companies under the umbrella of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

The Pakistan Pavilion was inaugurated today by M. Zubair Motiwala, the Chief Executive of TDAP, accompanied by Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, and Adeem Khan, Commercial Counsellor.

Pakistan is showcasing a diverse range of food products at the event, such as rice, confectionery, beverages, poultry, and spices.

The country's participation in Gulfood provides an opportunity for Pakistani exhibitors to explore new buyers for a wide range of food and agro sector products, including fresh and frozen foods, fruits and vegetables, sauces, nuts, sweets, confectionery, and tea.

This event is an important platform for Pakistan, as the UAE is among the country's top export partners and largest trading partner in the MENA region.

Through regular participation and constant efforts, Pakistan has successfully expanded its market for processed meat, herbal products, and fruits and vegetables in the region, said a press release of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai.

The Pakistani products showcased at Gulfood assure quality and freshness, and buyers can leverage Pakistan's cost-competitiveness, lower transport costs, and short delivery time, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World UAE Dubai Afzal Khan February Market Event From Top

Recent Stories

Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before ..

Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before LHC

17 minutes ago
 Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation exten ..

Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation extended by British Acting HC

1 hour ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricul ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricultural Innovation announces win ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

3 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

3 hours ago
 EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unma ..

EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unmanned solutions at IDEX 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.