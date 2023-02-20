80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at Gulfood2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 20th February, 2023 (WAM) – The 28th edition of Gulfood, the world's largest food and beverage trade event, is currently taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with over 5,000 companies from more than 125 countries participating in the event.

Among these, 80 companies from Pakistan are showcasing their products, including 45 companies under the umbrella of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

The Pakistan Pavilion was inaugurated today by M. Zubair Motiwala, the Chief Executive of TDAP, accompanied by Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, and Adeem Khan, Commercial Counsellor.

Pakistan is showcasing a diverse range of food products at the event, such as rice, confectionery, beverages, poultry, and spices.

The country's participation in Gulfood provides an opportunity for Pakistani exhibitors to explore new buyers for a wide range of food and agro sector products, including fresh and frozen foods, fruits and vegetables, sauces, nuts, sweets, confectionery, and tea.

This event is an important platform for Pakistan, as the UAE is among the country's top export partners and largest trading partner in the MENA region.

Through regular participation and constant efforts, Pakistan has successfully expanded its market for processed meat, herbal products, and fruits and vegetables in the region, said a press release of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai.

The Pakistani products showcased at Gulfood assure quality and freshness, and buyers can leverage Pakistan's cost-competitiveness, lower transport costs, and short delivery time, it added.