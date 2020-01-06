UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8,000 Attendees Expected At STEP Conference, Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 12:30 PM

8,000 attendees expected at STEP Conference, Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) Dubai is set to host STEP Conference, a technology festival for emerging markets, on 11th and 12th February in partnership with Dubai internet City and the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Tourism.

Held under the theme "The World in Dubai", STEP 2020 expects to attract over 8,000 international attendees, 300 showcasing startups, and influential tech leaders and speakers to discuss the latest topics and trends across key industries.

This year, programming will represent a world scope on technology in emerging markets, featuring the latest innovations and highlighting the opportunities in the ecosystem. The event will take place at Dubai Internet City with a format of four main conference verticals: STEP Start, STEP Digital, STEP X, & STEP Money.

Speaking on the announcement, Ray Dargham, CEO of STEP, said, "I am very excited to launch STEP for its 9th consecutive year. We have witnessed the development of what started as a conference for entrepreneurs in the Arab world and the middle East to grow exponentially in becoming a global STEP Conference in Dubai, attracting top speakers, startups, and influential investors from all over the world and specifically from the emerging markets across Asia and Africa."

"As we enter a new era for STEP next year, in line with Expo 2020 and Vision 2021, we plan to attract entrepreneurs, startups, and tech companies that could potentially expand to Dubai and impact our business and talent landscape. This could not have been done without our partnership with Dubai Internet City and newly signed collaboration with the Dubai Tourism as our Destination Partner," he added.

Ammar Al Malik, Managing Director of Dubai Internet City, said, "Supporting the entrepreneurship ecosystem is key to our mission in driving talent, innovation and economic growth in the region. Through our continued partnership with STEP, we are confident that together we can provide the right platform for knowledge sharing and expertise exchange, creating the ideal environment for creativity and growth. As a comprehensive tech community, we aim to bring state-of-the-art initiatives and strategies to build the next generation of start-ups. As our ecosystem develops, we look forward to seeing more local success stories coming out of our communities and graduating with global recognition."

Issam Kazim, CEO – Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said, "We are pleased to partner with STEP this year and excited to welcome international visitors to attend the conference and experience the city. Dubai is increasingly putting a strong focus on developing a vibrant and empowering ecosystem for start-ups and entrepreneurs, with stakeholders across the public and private sectors collaborating to support their efforts to grow, innovate and become vital contributors to our economic growth. STEP offers the ideal platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups to bring forward the latest technologies and innovations and will cement the emirate’s position as a leading technology hub for start-ups looking to progress and succeed in their fields."

STEP 2020 will feature talks and panels featuring leaders with global insights and experience launching and growing a range of companies.

Related Topics

Africa Internet World Technology Exchange Business Dubai Progress Middle East Hub Money February 2020 Market Commerce Event All From Top Asia Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Flotilla Visits Muscat, Oman As Part ..

1 minute ago

Parliament must not legislate on Army Act in undue ..

10 minutes ago

Public opinion equally split between Maryam Nawaz ..

13 minutes ago

Man behind protest against Sikh Community near Hol ..

19 minutes ago

A three-day conference on Punjab History, Culture ..

16 minutes ago

Bosch unveils smart virtual sun visor for cars at ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.