81,142 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:45 PM

81,142 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 81,142 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 15,362,342 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 155.

33 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

More Stories From Middle East

