81,323 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 06:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 81,323 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.
The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 10,547,584 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 106.
64 doses per 100 people.
This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid-19 virus.