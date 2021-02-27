UrduPoint.com
81,790 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Have Been Administered During The Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 05:15 PM

81,790 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered during the past 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2021) 81,790 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered during the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 81,790 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 6,015,089 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 60.82 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

More Stories From Middle East

