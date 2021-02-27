ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2021) 81,790 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 6,015,089 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 60.82 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.