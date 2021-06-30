UrduPoint.com
82,539 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 82,539 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 15,281,200 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 154.

51 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

