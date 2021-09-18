UrduPoint.com

82,549 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 05:15 PM

82,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) ABU DHABI, 18th September 2021 (WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 82,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 19,412,656 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 196.

28 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the

