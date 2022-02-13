UrduPoint.com

8,280 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 04:00 AM

8,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2022) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 8,280 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 23,840,593 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 241.

05 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.

>