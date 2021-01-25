UrduPoint.com
83,302 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:15 PM

83,302 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 83,302 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided to today stands at 2,571,086 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 26.

00 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

