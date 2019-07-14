UrduPoint.com
83.6% Of Emirati Neighbourhood Infrastructure Project Completed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 12:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, ADHA, and Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, have announced that the overall percentage of completion at the Emirati Neighbourhood Infrastructure Project in Madinat Zayed currently stands at 83.6%.

The two entities said that work is progressing as planned in the internal roads and infrastructure project at the Emirati Neighbourhood, which comprised 3 packages (4, 3 and 2A) at a total cost of more than AED2.2 billion.

Both parties also revealed that 74.5% of the works of the AED979.8-million Package 3 - stretching over 7.5 million square meters - is now complete, noting that it will be fully completed by Q4 2020.

Furthermore, both parties indicated that 86% of the works of the AED739-million Package 4 - stretching over 5.

1 million square meters - is now complete, expecting the works of this package to be completed in full during Q3 2020.

The cost of Package 2A amounts to approximately AED518.6 million, with the works stretching over 766.5 thousand square meters. The percentage of completion currently stands at 89.7% and it is expected to be completed by end of 2019.

The Emirati Neighbourhood Infrastructure Project will serve 2,769 residential plots, 9 schools, 37 mosques, 45 parks, 10 Commercial centres and 21 community and social facilities.

Highlighting the project as one of the largest in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, ADHA explained that the project is being delivered over a total area of more than 13.2 million square metres at a cost of over AED2.2 billion.

