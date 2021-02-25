UrduPoint.com
84,573 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Last 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 84,573 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 5,846,036 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 59.

11 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

