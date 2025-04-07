Open Menu

85% Of UAE CEOs Expect Global Economy To Improve In Next 3-5 Years, Reflecting Record Optimism In 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 09:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) CEOs in the UAE are demonstrating exceptional confidence in the global outlook, according to Arthur D. Little’s 2025 CEO Insights Survey. A striking 85% of UAE CEOs expect the global economy to improve over the next three to five years, placing them among the most optimistic in the world and marking a significant increase from 61% in 2024.

This heightened confidence is reinforced by a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, based on the findings of the survey. In parallel with their economic outlook, UAE CEOs are placing growing importance on reskilling as a strategic priority. The survey shows that 60% report a strong need to reskill their workforce, significantly higher than the global average of 49%.

UAE companies are also setting bold targets for operational performance. UAE companies anticipate 8.8% annual productivity improvement over the next three years—outpacing the global average—and are allocating 1.8% of revenue toward initiatives that enhance efficiency and performance.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) priorities are also gaining momentum. Thirty percent of UAE CEOs now give ESG higher priority than other strategic initiatives, more than doubling the global figure of 12%. Unlike in previous years, ESG is no longer viewed solely as a compliance requirement, but as a competitive differentiator and growth driver. Many UAE leaders are aligning ESG with operational strategy, prioritizing long-term impact, and integrating it across departments to create business value.

“UAE CEOs have translated confidence into bold action. Their sharp focus on workforce development, ESG leadership, and operational excellence is not just about keeping pace - it is about setting the pace,” said Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Partner at Arthur D. Little middle East & India. "In an environment marked by constant transformation, UAE companies are taking decisive steps to redefine what sustainable, tech-enabled leadership looks like. This is not short-term positioning but rather a long-term strategy for regional and global competitiveness."

Alongside these initiatives, UAE CEOs are demonstrating a high level of strategic agility. Eighty-three percent have already revised or plan to revise their strategies in response to geopolitical changes or growth-related shifts, compared to just 59% globally.

Francesco Marsella, Managing Partner and Global Leader of the Growth and Transformation Practices at Arthur D. Little, comments: “The third edition of our global study shows that CEOs are ready for the unexpected, with mindsets that see change as an opportunity rather than a threat. CEOs feel well-positioned to not just cope with geopolitical and technology uncertainty, but to thrive and grow.”

The Arthur D. Little 2025 CEO Insights Survey includes the views of 309 global CEOs from companies with revenues exceeding $1 billion, across major industries and markets

