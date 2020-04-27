UrduPoint.com
852 New Muslims In Q1 2020: Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre For Islamic Culture

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:15 PM

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) The Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai noted that 852 people converted to islam in the first quarter of 2020.

Hind Mohammed Luttah, Director of the Centre, stated that the centre is still providing conversion services to people wishing to convert to Islam, noting that an alternative plan has been drafted to ensure continuity of business and comply with the current precautionary measures, to guarantee positive results and fulfil the needs of the entire community.

Hanaa Abdullah Al Jallaf, Head of the New Muslims Section, explained the procedures for the remote conversion to Islam, noting the coordination between the centre’s organisational administrations, under the framework of its efforts to develop, enhance and simplify its procedures, by communicating via applications, such as WhatsApp, as well as via telephone, email and the department’s application.

