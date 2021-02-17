UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

85,681 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:15 PM

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 85,681 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 5,284,406 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 53.

43 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All From

Recent Stories

Syrian Constitutional Committee Should Move to Dra ..

1 minute ago

US, UK, France, Germany and Italy condemn rocket a ..

21 minutes ago

Iran Says None of Its Military Advisers Killed in ..

1 minute ago

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi discuss with Egyptian Pres ..

1 minute ago

Ford to Make All New European Passenger Vehicles E ..

1 minute ago

Brazil Halts Vaccination Campaign in 2 More Large ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.