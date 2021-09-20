86% of UAE travellers seek international holidays in 2021/2022 with Europe set to dominate: dnata Travel survey

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) dnata Travel, the UAE’s longest-standing travel provider, has revealed the results of a survey conducted with thousands of UAE travellers in July and August 2021, during the busiest time for travel from the UAE the brand has seen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revealing insights on UAE residents’ travel plans for 2021 and 2022 so far, 86 percent of the respondents expressed the desire to travel internationally during this period.

Of these respondents, 56 percent indicated a plan to travel to Europe for their next holiday, with more than a half planning to stay for a duration of one to two weeks. This represents a significant increase in stays compared to previous years, with dnata Travel reporting a past average of three- to four-day stays in European destinations for UAE travellers.

Emily Jenkins, Head of Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, commented, "We conducted the latest dnata Travel survey in July/August 2021, as international travel witnessed significant growth with many countries opening up to vaccinated travellers ahead of the summer, including destinations across Europe, North America, parts of the Indian Ocean, and Asia.

"Since the start of the pandemic, we have witnessed a pent-up demand for travel, particularly in the wake of the UAE’s impressive vaccination drive. Much of Europe has eased restrictions for vaccinated travellers offering a wealth of options, with something for every type of traveller, from beach retreats to island escapes and city breaks."

According to the survey, the top five most sought-after destinations in Europe for 2021/2022 holidays with UAE residents include Switzerland, UK, Italy, Greece, and Georgia, respectively.

Outside of Europe, survey respondents expressed interest in planning travel to Asia, with Thailand making up the vast majority, followed by the middle East, North America, and the Indian Ocean.