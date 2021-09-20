UrduPoint.com

86% Of UAE Travellers Seek International Holidays In 2021/2022 With Europe Set To Dominate: Dnata Travel Survey

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 08:15 PM

86% of UAE travellers seek international holidays in 2021/2022 with Europe set to dominate: dnata Travel survey

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) dnata Travel, the UAE’s longest-standing travel provider, has revealed the results of a survey conducted with thousands of UAE travellers in July and August 2021, during the busiest time for travel from the UAE the brand has seen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revealing insights on UAE residents’ travel plans for 2021 and 2022 so far, 86 percent of the respondents expressed the desire to travel internationally during this period.

Of these respondents, 56 percent indicated a plan to travel to Europe for their next holiday, with more than a half planning to stay for a duration of one to two weeks. This represents a significant increase in stays compared to previous years, with dnata Travel reporting a past average of three- to four-day stays in European destinations for UAE travellers.

Emily Jenkins, Head of Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, commented, "We conducted the latest dnata Travel survey in July/August 2021, as international travel witnessed significant growth with many countries opening up to vaccinated travellers ahead of the summer, including destinations across Europe, North America, parts of the Indian Ocean, and Asia.

"Since the start of the pandemic, we have witnessed a pent-up demand for travel, particularly in the wake of the UAE’s impressive vaccination drive. Much of Europe has eased restrictions for vaccinated travellers offering a wealth of options, with something for every type of traveller, from beach retreats to island escapes and city breaks."

According to the survey, the top five most sought-after destinations in Europe for 2021/2022 holidays with UAE residents include Switzerland, UK, Italy, Greece, and Georgia, respectively.

Outside of Europe, survey respondents expressed interest in planning travel to Asia, with Thailand making up the vast majority, followed by the middle East, North America, and the Indian Ocean.

Related Topics

India Thailand Europe Holidays UAE Italy United Kingdom Georgia Switzerland Greece Middle East July August From Top Asia

Recent Stories

SCCI explores boosting economic relations with Por ..

SCCI explores boosting economic relations with Portuguese delegation

7 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed hails historic pact to meet Sharj ..

Sultan bin Ahmed hails historic pact to meet Sharjah’s Energy needs

22 minutes ago
 Dubai CommerCity announced as Title Sponsor for Se ..

Dubai CommerCity announced as Title Sponsor for Seamless Middle East

52 minutes ago
 Usman Buzdar seeks report about breach in two cana ..

Usman Buzdar seeks report about breach in two canals

6 minutes ago
 High-level meeting reviews progress on development ..

High-level meeting reviews progress on development schemes

6 minutes ago
 Heavy rain turns weather pleasant in capital; crea ..

Heavy rain turns weather pleasant in capital; creates hazards for commuters

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.