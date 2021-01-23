- Home
- 87,720 doses of the Covid19 vaccine have been administered during the past 24 hours
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 06:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 87,720 doses of the #Covid19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.
The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 2,426,793 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 24.
54 doses per 100 people.
This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the #Covid19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.