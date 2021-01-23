UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

87,720 Doses Of The Covid19 Vaccine Have Been Administered During The Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 06:00 PM

87,720 doses of the Covid19 vaccine have been administered during the past 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 87,720 doses of the #Covid19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 2,426,793 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 24.

54 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the #Covid19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All From

Recent Stories

Broadsheet issue exposed politics of NRO, says Shi ..

1 minute ago

Shabbar Zaidi suggests govt to end Rs5000 currency ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah attracted $220 million in FDIs, created 1, ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Dr Khalid Al K ..

21 minutes ago

Sana Fakhar comes under criticism after sharing pi ..

25 minutes ago

Muhammad Imran fined 40 per cent match-fee for sho ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.