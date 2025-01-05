88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) A total of 88 Palestinians were martyred, and 208 others were injured in several attacks by Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

Medical sources reported that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 45,805 martyrs, with 109,064 injured since 7th October 2023.