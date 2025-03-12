ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) The Emergencies, Crisis and Disasters Management Centre - Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) revealed that 89 government and private companies have successfully met the compliance requirements for implementing the National Standard for Business Continuity in Abu Dhabi.

This achievement follows the first and second rounds of external audits conducted by the centre, which assessed the preparedness of local entities and companies to manage emergencies and their adherence to the core requirements of the National Standard for Business Continuity.

This move highlights the centre’s dedication to bolstering the emergency preparedness of various entities across the emirate. By ensuring constant and uninterrupted delivery of essential services during crises, it aims to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s leadership in emergency and crisis management.

Since 2021, the audit has assessed 90 government entities and companies alongside three private sector organisations. It was conducted by a team led by the centre’s representative, employees from the centre and a representative from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

Shaikha Khamis Al Azeezi, Director of Business Continuity and Alternative Services Department at ADCMC, said, “The auditing process is a key component of the ADCMC’s strategic approach to ensure and enhance Abu Dhabi’s preparedness for emergencies and crises. This aligns seamlessly with the Abu Dhabi government’s commitment to ensure the safety and security of all residents.

This rigorous process evaluates compliance of entities with the local strategic indicator, Entities’ Compliance percentage to Business Continuity Standard.”

Al Azeezi emphasised the importance of collaboration and communication with relevant entities during the external audit process, noting that it is part of their annual plan to raise awareness about the Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) across the emirate.

Additionally, she mentioned that the centre organises general and specialised workshops throughout the year.

Key achievements include achieving integration in auditing the Data Recovery Requirements, conducting a comprehensive study in assessing business continuity awareness and knowledge within the emirate, as well as developing an organisational policy and guidance manual for backup power systems in critical facilities in Abu Dhabi.

Additionally, the centre has established Abu Dhabi’s National Standard for Business Continuity in the healthcare sector as a part of Abu Dhabi’s National Business Continuity Standards for critical activities and sectors.

The ADCMC introduced the AE/SCNS/NCEMA 7000:2021 Standard for Business Continuity Management System to ensure efficient management with the smooth operation of critical services during disruption. It also plays a vital role in enhancing the preparedness of essential sectors and activities within the emirate under all circumstances.