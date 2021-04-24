UrduPoint.com
8th Ajman International Education And Training Exhibition To Be Held Virtually

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 09:00 PM

8th Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition to be held virtually

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2021) The 8th edition of the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition (AETEX) will be held virtually in cooperation with the Ministry of Education on 27th and 28th April, 2021, with the participation of prominent higher education institutions.

According to the organiser, Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), AETEX comes in its new virtual edition to emphasise its importance and the role it plays as a platform linking higher education institutions from inside and outside the country with students, parents and those interested in completing their studies. For them, the exhibition provides an opportunity to learn about the available programmes and specialisations, admission mechanisms, educational fees, scholarships, and others topics of interest.

Abdul Moshen Al Nuaimi, Deputy Chairman of the Organising Committee, said the exhibition is a fertile ground for the exchange of experiences and partnerships between the participating institutions by reviewing the latest educational tools and means and modern specialisations that keep pace with the requirements of the job sector, and a platform for direct communication with students, parents and those interested in completing their higher studies.

AETEX embodies the continuous development and growth in the educational sector. The successive developments of the exhibition in eight editions demonstrate the importance of investing in the human element and the role of educational institutions in promoting the environment of creativity, innovation and scientific research, he added.

