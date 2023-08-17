8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards to be held on 3rd Oct

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2023) Abu Dhabi, 17 August 2023: The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG) has announced that the closing date for entries to the 8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable business Leadership Awards is 1st September 2023. The awards are the only independent annual awards in the region that recognise the sustainability leadership of organisations.

Categories to be awarded are: Best Sustainability Initiative, Best Sustainability Report, Sustainability Manager of the Year, Sustainability Leader of the Year, Best Sustainability Communication Programme, and Best Energy Management Initiative. Application forms and guidelines can be downloaded from ADSG’s website: www.adsg.ae.

The ADSG Awards and Gala Dinner celebration aim to recognise all participating organisations’ sustainability achievements in the region, and will be held at Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel in Abu Dhabi on 3rd October 2023.

The awards’ independent expert judges’ panel will be looking for organisations and individuals who demonstrate commitment, impact, leadership, and achievements in the field of sustainability. The awards entries must highlight the organisation’s achievements during the Calendar years 2021-2023 (June 2021- June 2023) for a period of two years.

The judges’ panel includes: Dr Jenny Davidson, Senior Lecturer in Leader Development and Organisation Futures, Newcastle University; Dexter Galvin, Global Director, Corporations & Supply Chains, CDP; Dr Fauzia Jabeen, Professor of Management, College of Business, Abu Dhabi University; and Abdullatif Albitawi, Vice Manager, Energy Institute – middle East.

The judging criteria includes: integration of sustainability, plan, do, review cycle, impact, communication and engagement, innovation and leadership, materiality, and recognition. Medium-to-large organisations in the region with over 250 employees are eligible to enter.

These awards form an integral part of the ADSG’s commitment to building global knowledge sharing platforms to catalyse action against climate change. They also support EAD’s vision and COP28’s goals of achieving sustainability and encouraging cooperation to address global issues.

The awards ceremony and gala dinner is also an opportunity for companies to bring together their employees, colleagues and peers in a social setting to renew their sustainability commitments.

Launched in 2015, the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards was designed to celebrate sustainability best practice while raising awareness about the benefits of sustainable management practices for organisations.

