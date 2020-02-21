8th Annual Charity Marathon to be held tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2020) The 8th annual charity marathon, one of the largest community sports events, will be held tomorrow at 15:00 along Al Mamzar beach until Al Qasba Roundabout in Sharjah.

Under the theme "Time to Work", the charity marathon is being organised by the Friends of Arthritis Patients Society, FOAP, of the Health education Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SCFA, to raise community awareness of arthritis, encourage sports and physical activity, and shed light on the innovative community initiatives organised by the FOAP to enhance awareness of health and sports activities, and to mobilise support for patients with arthritis to help them enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

A new category has been introduced to the event "Doctors and Specialists Category" to reduce distances between patients and doctors and benefiting from their opinions and consultations.

A number of local club players and athletes will take part in this important community event.

The event will include many sports, educational and recreational activities, to provide moral support, guidance and advice to the participants and encourage them to engage in physical activity and exercise.

Awareness-raising health leaflets will be provided, in addition to free medical examinations for participants.

Additionally, the FOAP will use the opportunity to garner support for fundraising activities that would help to provide treatment for patients and support them for a healthy and happy lifestyle.

Marathon Stages The participants will run 6km divided into four categories according to their ages and motor abilities. The one-km walking category is dedicated to all ages and groups. Another one-km run category is dedicated to children aged 7 to 13 years.

The 3.5-km running category is dedicated to those aged 14 to 18 years. The fourth category will span over 6km and will target participants from 19 to 99 years of age.

Winners in various categories will be honoured and presented prizes in cash and kind.

Last year saw the participation of more than 7,000 individuals of different ages and nationalities. It is also a perfect opportunity to highlight the community initiatives organised by the Emirate of Sharjah, which bring together health, humanitarian and sports aspects.