8th Emirates International Orthopedic Congress 2020 kicks off

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) DUBAI, 27th February 2020 (WAM) - The 8th Emirates International Orthopedic Congress 2020 opened in Dubai on Thursday.

In his opening speech, Dr Ahmed Bin Kalban, the CEO of Specialised Healthcare Services Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, stressed that the field of orthopaedics has been witnessing important advancements with the emergence of new technologies, techniques and artificial intelligence, AI, and that the Authority is constantly working to stay up to date with these advancements.

"The DHA is keen to develop all its specialised medical departments in its hospitals, health centres and medical clinics, across all DHA facilities, especially in the field of orthopaedics, which is why it has adopted the latest therapeutic facilities, equipment and techniques in its facilities," he said.

The congress brings together experts in the field to cover a range of topics within orthopaedics.