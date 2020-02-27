UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8th Emirates International Orthopedic Congress 2020 Kicks Off

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

8th Emirates International Orthopedic Congress 2020 kicks off

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) DUBAI, 27th February 2020 (WAM) - The 8th Emirates International Orthopedic Congress 2020 opened in Dubai on Thursday.

In his opening speech, Dr Ahmed Bin Kalban, the CEO of Specialised Healthcare Services Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, stressed that the field of orthopaedics has been witnessing important advancements with the emergence of new technologies, techniques and artificial intelligence, AI, and that the Authority is constantly working to stay up to date with these advancements.

"The DHA is keen to develop all its specialised medical departments in its hospitals, health centres and medical clinics, across all DHA facilities, especially in the field of orthopaedics, which is why it has adopted the latest therapeutic facilities, equipment and techniques in its facilities," he said.

The congress brings together experts in the field to cover a range of topics within orthopaedics.

Related Topics

Dubai February Congress 2020 All

Recent Stories

EU to Launch Program to Monitor Economic Impact of ..

8 minutes ago

German Top Diplomat Urges UNSC to Enhance Efforts ..

8 minutes ago

Putin to Meet With Heads of Lower House Factions o ..

8 minutes ago

UAE bans ferry services with Iran

46 minutes ago

Over 90 US Labs to Be Ready for Coronavirus Testin ..

8 minutes ago

Turkey at Talks With Russia Calls for Full Complia ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.