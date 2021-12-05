UrduPoint.com

8th Forum For Promoting Peace In Muslim Societies Starts Sunday In Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 01:15 AM

8th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies starts Sunday in Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2021) The 8th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies starts tomorrow at Al Wasl Plaza until December 7th in Expo 2020 Dubai under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Presided by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Emirates Fatwa Council, the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies brings together leading Islamic scholars, religious leaders and advocates of peace under the theme "Inclusive Citizenship: From Mutual Coexistence to Shared Conscience".

Participating in the event's inaugural session will be Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Noor- Ul- Haq Qadri, the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Alliance in Pakistan.

'Inclusive Citizenship' has been selected as the theme of the event given its Primary importance in strengthening global peace and protecting stability in different communities.

Since its establishment in 2014, the forum has been seeking to create a space for scholars to promote values of peace, cooperation and positive contributions to correcting concepts.

This year’s edition of the forum will be an ideal opportunity to showcase successful experience in adopting the concept of 'Inclusive Citizenship' and highlighting the positive role played by religion in addressing today's challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Dubai Alliance Saudi Arabia December Citizenship 2020 Muslim Event From

Recent Stories

UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Ai ..

UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Air Force Mirage fleet: Ministry ..

18 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss pr ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss promoting cooperation

48 minutes ago
 Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

56 minutes ago
 US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate ..

US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate Nuclear Program to Get Edge in ..

56 minutes ago
 President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, g ..

President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, govt on Sialkot incident

56 minutes ago
 Sialkot lynching: Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri for compre ..

Sialkot lynching: Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri for comprehensive commission on inhuman ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.