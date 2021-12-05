8th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies starts Sunday in Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2021) The 8th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies starts tomorrow at Al Wasl Plaza until December 7th in Expo 2020 Dubai under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Presided by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Emirates Fatwa Council, the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies brings together leading Islamic scholars, religious leaders and advocates of peace under the theme "Inclusive Citizenship: From Mutual Coexistence to Shared Conscience".

Participating in the event's inaugural session will be Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Noor- Ul- Haq Qadri, the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Alliance in Pakistan.

'Inclusive Citizenship' has been selected as the theme of the event given its Primary importance in strengthening global peace and protecting stability in different communities.

Since its establishment in 2014, the forum has been seeking to create a space for scholars to promote values of peace, cooperation and positive contributions to correcting concepts.

This year’s edition of the forum will be an ideal opportunity to showcase successful experience in adopting the concept of 'Inclusive Citizenship' and highlighting the positive role played by religion in addressing today's challenges.