8th IFM Conference and Exhibition concludes today

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) The International Family Medicine (IFM) Conference and Exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre concluded today after witnessing three days of scientific sessions and seminars that attracted over 800 visitors and participants from all over the world.

The conference's final day highlighted topics such as Health Challenges, Colorectal Oncology, and Issues Related to Back Pain.

As the third most common malignancy and the second most deadly cancer, Colorectal Cancer (CRC) induced an estimated 1.9 million incidence cases and 0.9 million deaths worldwide in 2020. The incidence of CRC is higher in highly developed countries, and it is increasing in the middle- and low-income countries.

Meanwhile, lower back pain is a widespread health problem worldwide and a significant cause of disability – affecting performance at work and general well-being.

Lower back pain can be acute, sub-acute, or chronic. Though several risk factors have been identified, including occupational posture, depressive moods, obesity, body height and age, the causes of the onset of low back pain remain obscure and diagnosis difficult to make. Back pain is not a disease but a constellation of symptoms. In most cases, the origins remain unknown.

This year, the conference presented a rich, comprehensive agenda witnessing the presence of 35 speakers, who offered their insights on important topics during 14 scientific sessions. The meeting also included more than 35 scientific posters discussing the latest research, in addition to a rich exhibition hosting 17 companies – giving them a platform to showcase their latest research and innovations.