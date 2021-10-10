8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks off in Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA)​​, today inaugurated the 8th edition of the International Family Medicine (IFM) Conference and Exhibition.

Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre until 12th October, 2021, the annual conference is a specialty medical gathering dedicated for family physicians and practitioners.

Following the inauguration, Al Ketbi, accompanied by some of the most prominent Names in the healthcare and family medicine sector, toured the exhibition area where he was introduced to the latest innovations and technologies in the field of Primary healthcare and family medicine.

During the opening ceremony, Dr. Ahmed Al Mandhari, Regional Director of the World Health Organisation Eastern Mediterranean region, delivered his opening remarks and said, "Family practice is crucial to achieve universal health covering, and it should be a central part of every country’s response to COVID-19. The effective use of family practice can ensure that everyone can get timely and accurate information, and quality services they need without adding to the heavy burden on hospitals."

Dr. Al Mandhari added, "Family practitioners can manage most of COVID-19 cases at primary healthcare level, and can educate patients on preventive measures to control the spread of the disease, such as social distancing and self-isolation. The COVID-19 pandemic has profound implications on nearly every aspect of health, but has also highlighted the importance of primary healthcare."

He concluded, "The COVID-19 has been a testing experience for us all. But it is also an opportunity to expand and improve health services for the long term. The pandemic response has shown the value of collaboration and coordination. If we work together, we can build stronger and more resilient health systems and achieve our vision of ‘Health for all, by all’."

This year, International Family Medicine is expected to draw over 800 visitors and participants over the 3 days. While the conference presents a rich comprehensive agenda witnessing the presence of 35 speakers, who offer their insights on important topics during 14 scientific sessions.

The conference also includes more than 35 scientific posters discussing the latest research, in addition to a rich exhibition hosting 17 companies – giving them a platform to showcase their latest research and innovations.

Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of IFM Conference and Exhibition, said, "IFM aims to highlight the latest developments, new research studies, innovations and technology advancements, particularly in the field of family medicine. Its main focus this year, though, is diabetes. Diabetes mellitus is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, imposing a considerable burden on health systems and societies as it affects both individuals and their families and has a large impact on the economic and social development of a country. 463 million people have diabetes in the world and 55 million people in the MENA Region; by 2045 this will rise to 108 million. Therefore, it is essential that we shed light on the importance of prevention and treatment of diabetes."

Dr. Ibtesam Al Bastaki, IFM Conference Chairperson, said, "Aside from the regular topics such as chronic diseases and mental health, this year we will be focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has on healthcare, population and the economy. In addition, for the first time, we are delighted to introduce men health session and other related topics. As well, this year we are concentrating on Artificial Intelligence and digital health and its momentum on healthcare transformation for better integrated, seamless patient care. Our topics this year are presented by global, international and local speakers and we wish all the participant to enjoy the sessions, have a good stay and a great visit to Expo 2020 Dubai."

On the first day, IFM conference addresses a number of key scientific issues and topics related to the field of family medicine such as ‘Healthcare Management’, ‘Pandemic’ what’s next?’, ‘Diabetes Management’, ‘General Health’, and ‘Respiratory Management’ among a few others.

International Family Medicine Conference is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding, sponsored by Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and is supported by Ministry of Health and Prevention, DHA, Anti-smoking International Alliance, Dubai sports Council, International Hospital Federation, Emirates Society of Colon & Rectal Surgery, and Healthpoint (a Mubadala Health partner).