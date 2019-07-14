UrduPoint.com
8th Pan Arab Human Genetics Conference To Discuss Population Genomics, Human Disorders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) Dubai will host the 8th Pan Arab Human Genetics Conference, PAHGC, from 17th to 20th January, 2020, in Dubai.

Discussions will include topics such as next generation sequencing, neurodevelopmental disorders, metabolic disorders, dysmorphology, as well as population genomics and human disorders.

The Centre for Arab Genomics Studies, CAGS, a division of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, has announced that registration is open for the three-day medical conference, which will be held under the theme "Clinical Genomics".

The first two days of the conference will be dedicated to a workshop on genomic data analysis for gene discovery and variant interpretation, organised by CAGS, in association with the European school of Genetic Medicine, and will take place at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Science.

The course will see instructors from around the world offering hands-on training to a limited number of genetics and genomics professionals working in research or clinical diagnostic settings.

"CAGS has endeavoured to bring together diverse expertise and resources pertaining to the field of medical genetics in the Arab World by organising the PAHGC in the hopes of facilitating multidisciplinary research," said Dr. Mahmoud Taleb Al-Ali, Director of the Centre for Arab Genomic Studies and the Chairperson of the Scientific Committee of the Conference.

"This conference continues to successfully provide a platform for regional and international researchers and professionals in genetics, where constructive dialogue and views are shared. We continue our efforts in this direction with the 8th PAHGC," he added.

