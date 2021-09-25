8th SIFF to be held virtually in October

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2021) More than 80 narratives of childhood, ranging from animation and shorts to features and documentaries from the region and around the world, will be screened at the upcoming eighth edition of the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF) from 10th to 15th October.

FUNN, the Sharjah-based organisation that promotes media arts learning among children and youth, has announced that the 2021 edition of SIFF will showcase an array of genres that combine the best of audio-visual storytelling and entertainment and reflect a rich diversity of voices.

A great selection of exciting and innovative films from 38 countries will be available at SIFF 2021, which takes an entirely virtual route this year.

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) is the patron of the festival.

Themed, "Think Film", the festival also presents a strong and diverse programming agenda encompassing 48 film premieres, 30 workshops in both Arabic and English, seven panel discussions, awards in seven categories, and more for the young audience.

SIFF 2021, which celebrates cinema from around the world, received a total of 4,284 submissions across seven categories for the years 2020 and 2021. Of the more than 80 movies chosen for screening, 31 are animations; nine are child and youth-made films; seven are documentaries, and eight are feature films.

Thirteen 13 films each fall under the student and international short films categories, while six are short films from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

As part of its carefully crafted programming, SIFF 2021 will host the premiere of a selection of 48 films by young and emerging passionate storytellers, which comprises four films from the UAE, three from the GCC, 35 from the middle East, and six films that represent the unique vision of global filmmakers.

The six-day cultural festival will also host 17 informative and educational workshops for children that touch upon the essentials of panorama and abstract photography, stop motion animation, and animated cartoon sketching. Youth in the UAE and beyond can look forward to 13 workshops that focus on the art of filmmaking, storytelling, and specialised photography, amongst others.

The festival will organise a series of engaging panel discussions that will bring together filmmaking specialists from the Arab world and beyond. The experts will highlight emerging opportunities in the field that new generations of talented young people can explore and pursue during the sessions.

On the SIFF jury, this year are 13 acclaimed national, regional and international filmmakers. The jurors comprise filmmakers in animation, feature films, and documentaries, and actors and academics.

The festival winners will be announced during the closing ceremony on 15th October, 2021.

Speaking about the eagerly anticipated film festival, Sheikha Jawaher said, "As in our past editions, the 8th edition of SIFF promises to bring together some of the most unique and engaging filmmaking from across the UAE and around the world to our diverse audiences. Educating and providing the tools necessary to develop a promising generation of creative young moviemakers and media arts specialists are at the heart of SIFF’s programming schedule. Accordingly, workshops and discussions led by eminent professionals in the industry from across cultures will nurture the creative and filmmaking skills of young talent and enhance their potential."