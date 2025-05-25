9 dead in Colombia bus crash

(@FahadShabbir)

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) At least nine people were killed, and seven others injured on Saturday when a bus crashed on the Helicoidal Bridge along the La Linea highway, near the city of Calarca in Colombia's Quindio Department, according to local police.

The bus, which was carrying 26 passengers, including engineering students from Alexander von Humboldt University and officials from the National Roads Institute, reportedly suffered a mechanical failure before losing control and striking the guardrails, police commander Luis Fernando Atuesta told local media.

Emergency services responded immediately, and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.