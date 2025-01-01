9% Increase In Passenger Traffic At Egyptian Airports In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 02:30 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) The passenger traffic at Egyptian airports rose 9% in 2024 compared to 2023, the middle East news Agency (MENA) reported, citing the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
The total number of passengers at Egyptian airports in 2024 reached 22.
097 million, up from 20.276 million in 2023. Additionally, the number of flights also rose by 3%, reaching 167,684 in 2024, compared to 162,773 the year before.
Cairo International Airport recorded 28.775 million passengers with a total of 211,664 flights in 2024, compared to 26.463 million passengers and 198,943 flights in 2023.
Recent Stories
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson
Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..
Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products
Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points
Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025
UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza
Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows
More Stories From Middle East
-
9% increase in passenger traffic at Egyptian airports in 20245 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday35 minutes ago
-
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of Education's Undersecr ..1 hour ago
-
Researchers develop safer, non-addictive approach for pain relief2 hours ago
-
Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency3 hours ago
-
Korea's exports rise 8.2% in 2024 to new annual record4 hours ago
-
RAK rings in 2025 with record-breaking New Year’s Eve drones, fireworks display4 hours ago
-
UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza14 hours ago
-
UAE stock markets post AED257 bn market cap growth driven by strong economy16 hours ago
-
Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahrain starting January 816 hours ago
-
Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents on New Year16 hours ago
-
Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surged by 57%: Sultan Al Jaber16 hours ago