9% Increase In Passenger Traffic At Egyptian Airports In 2024

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) The passenger traffic at Egyptian airports rose 9% in 2024 compared to 2023, the middle East news Agency (MENA) reported, citing the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The total number of passengers at Egyptian airports in 2024 reached 22.

097 million, up from 20.276 million in 2023. Additionally, the number of flights also rose by 3%, reaching 167,684 in 2024, compared to 162,773 the year before.

Cairo International Airport recorded 28.775 million passengers with a total of 211,664 flights in 2024, compared to 26.463 million passengers and 198,943 flights in 2023.

