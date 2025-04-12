90 companies join Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 12th April, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE has strengthened its position as an ideal destination and hub for multinational global technology partnerships, in addition to being an investment and trade platform that supports growth and innovation opportunities across various fields and sectors—particularly artificial intelligence and semiconductors, which are contributing to reshaping the global economic landscape.

Since its launch in July 2022, the Ministry of Economy’s "NextGen FDI" initiative has successfully attracted over 90 leading global companies, especially those specialising in advanced technology and vital sectors, such as Coinbase, Qualcomm, Ripple, XPENG, and other high-market-value companies that have joined the initiative.

The activities of the companies involved in the initiative span a wide range of sectors expected to redefine the future economy, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, robotics, the internet of Things, biotechnology, renewable energy, smart mobility, fintech, semiconductors, wireless communications, sustainability, and climate technology.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the NextGen FDI initiative continues to attract global companies operating in strategic sectors, in cooperation with relevant partners and entities within the country.

He noted that this collaboration will enhance competitiveness, achieve developmental goals, and help attract 300 global tech companies and inject nearly $500 million into the national economy.

He emphasised the UAE’s commitment to establishing an advanced investment environment that encourages foreign direct investment and expands cooperation with global companies. In this context, he explained that the NextGen FDI initiative focuses on providing more incentives that facilitate the entry of foreign companies into the local market, thereby enhancing opportunities for growth and development.

He added that work is underway to advance discussions in line with the country's development priorities, expressing his aspiration for further cooperation with companies whose goals align with the initiative's objectives to achieve further growth and foster innovation.

The Ministry of Economy announced that Schneider Electric has become a strategic partner in its NextGen FDI initiative, which seeks to attract pioneering global companies to the UAE.

The partnership will be aimed at attracting, mentoring and scaling high-potential start-ups in the sustainability and climate-tech sectors. It will also see Schneider Electric bring its portfolio companies to the UAE for networking and expansion opportunities.

Through an ongoing strategic capital allocation strategy, Schneider Electric has been at the forefront of supporting startups with access to the necessary resources, tools and partners to scale and grow. The company has empowered category-defining companies globally in sectors such as climate-tech, industrial AI, mobility, prop-tech, and cybersecurity.

Under the agreement, Schneider Electric will support the NextGen FDI mission in two core ways: firstly, to offer go-to-market strategies and incubation for companies onboarded to the programme, including potential collaborations with Schneider Electric’s own projects, and secondly to introduce existing start-ups from the Schneider Electric global portfolio to the initiative.

Launched in 2022, the NextGen FDI initiative is a key pillar of the UAE’s drive to diversify its economy and position itself as a global hub for innovation.