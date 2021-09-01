UrduPoint.com

90 Innovative Companies Join Fintech Abu Dhabi 2021

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:00 PM

90 innovative companies join Fintech Abu Dhabi 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) Abu Dhabi Global Market has announced that more than 90 innovative companies from all over the world have joined the 2021 Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival.

The global research tour was launched within the Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival last June and will continue until October 2021, and includes more than 50 countries to explore the best emerging companies in the financial technology field in the world through a series of dialogue and competitive sessions during which participants must review their technological solutions to select the best innovations by the jury.

The winners in each station will join the rest of the Fintech 100 participants in the festival, and will be invited to showcase their solutions and identify potential investors at the Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival, which will be held in its hybrid version this year from November 22-24, 2021.

Emmanuel Jevanakis, CEO of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority at ADGM, said: "We are proud to witness first-hand the outstanding fintech talent at every stop of the research tour so far, especially as we look to connect Abu Dhabi with many fintech hubs around the world. The world, and finding more advanced startups in the field of financial technology, which will all meet in Abu Dhabi next November within the Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival.

"

The research tour visited 30 countries, starting with the UAE, then the Netherlands, France, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, Africa, the United Kingdom, and Central Europe, while the next research tour’s stations include South America, which began on September 1, 2021, and then India, the Nordic countries, Singapore, Southeast Asian countries, Israel and the middle East. North Africa, Turkey and Italy.

Twenty-nine fintech startups were selected among these stations.

In addition to hosting sessions for companies to showcase their solutions and innovations to select the best FinTech startups, the research tour also includes interviews with FinTech leaders, heads of major global companies and investors.

Notable speakers at this year’s research stations to date have included Mayor of the City of London, Eugene Danielkes, CEO of Mambo, Larry Diamond, CEO of Zipco, Simon Long, CEO of Wellab Group, Ron Kaliva, President of Network International, Lord William Russell, Mayor of London and Simon Paris, CEO of Finstra, Hefery Sprecher, Chairman and CEO of the Intercontinental Exchange and Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange and Anthony Sackermushi, Managing Partner of Scapridge Capital.

