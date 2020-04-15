UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

90 New COVID-19 Cases In Oman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:15 PM

90 new COVID-19 cases in Oman

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday the registration of 90 new coronavirus cases in the Sultanate.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 910, the Oman news Agency, ONA, reported the ministry as saying, adding that the country had also registered four deaths as a result of the pandemic.

The ministry also noted the recovery of 131 individuals from COVID-19.

Related Topics

Oman From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman becomes top trend on Twitte ..

2 minutes ago

Syria Faces Critical Shortage of Artificial Lung V ..

7 minutes ago

Wheat procurement drive :153,000 gunny bags distri ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab govt takes steps to protect prisoners from ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) donates Rs 1 mill ..

7 minutes ago

Total of 130,000 People in Russia Under Medical Mo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.