90 new COVID-19 cases in Oman

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday the registration of 90 new coronavirus cases in the Sultanate.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 910, the Oman news Agency, ONA, reported the ministry as saying, adding that the country had also registered four deaths as a result of the pandemic.

The ministry also noted the recovery of 131 individuals from COVID-19.