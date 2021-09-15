UrduPoint.com

90,205 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 90,205 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 19,163,754 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 193.

76 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

