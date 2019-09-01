UrduPoint.com
9,148 Counterfeit Products Confiscated In Abu Dhabi In Q2-2019

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 01:15 AM

9,148 counterfeit products confiscated in Abu Dhabi in Q2-2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) confiscated a total of 9,148 counterfeit products in 31,325 inspection and supervisory visits conducted by the department on commercial establishments and outlets located within the emirate’s three cities during the second quarter of this year.

The second quarter report of the commercial activity was released by the ADDED's Commercial Protection Division, as part of its mission to stop illegal business practices and protect consumer rights as well as intellectual property rights. The division conducted 15,126 inspections in Abu Dhabi city; 10,860 in Al Ain city; and 5,339 in Al Dhafra region.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, said that the department is doubling its efforts to protect consumers by monitoring the compliance of commercial establishments in the capital to existing regulations and laws.

By doing so, it is helping improve Abu Dhabi’s business climate and ensuring that companies operate in a competitive and sustainable environment.

According to the report, the seized counterfeit products comprised auto spare parts, electronic devices, clothing, accessories, and cosmetics. A total of 3,234 items were confiscated in Abu Dhabi city and 5,914 in Al Ain city.

The number of sequestered goods during the second quarter of 2019 went down compared to 9,294 counterfeit and adulterated products seized during the same period last year. This decline indicates that ADDED’s efforts to fight trading of fake items are yielding positive results, and that the department remains committed to preserving the rights of trademark owners and protect consumers from fraud.

