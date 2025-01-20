Open Menu

92% Of Gaza Homes Destroyed: OCHA

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Monday that 92 percent of homes in the Gaza Strip, or about 436,000 homes, were destroyed or damaged as a result of the Israeli aggression, while 90 percent of Palestinian civilians were displaced from their homes.

The WHO Representative in Palestine, Rik Peeperkorn, said, "The ceasefire announcement is a source of hope, but the challenge ahead is daunting."

He added that addressing the enormous needs and restoring the health system will be a complex and difficult task, given the scale and complexity of the operations and the constraints involved.

