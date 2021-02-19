93,101 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 93,101 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 5,466,831 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 55.

27 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.