936 people died from COVID-19 in Russia, setting a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2021) In the past 24 hours, 936 people died from COVID-19 in Russia versus 924 one day earlier, bringing the total death toll to 214,485 and setting a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic,the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

Russia’s COVID-19 cases climbed by 27,246 in the last 24 hours to 7,717,356.

According to the crisis center, the country records over 27,000 daily cases of infection for the second time in a row.

In relative terms, over the past day, Russia’s coronavirus incidence increased by 0.35%.

The number of those recovered from COVID-19 in Russia rose by 20,566 in the last 24 hours to 6,819,796.

The share of recoveries, according to the crisis center, accounted for 88,4% of those infected.