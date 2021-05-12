93,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Wednesday that 93,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to Wednesday stands at 11,366,954, with a rate of vaccine distribution of 114.

93 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.