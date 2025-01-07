95 Dead,130 Injured As 6.8-magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) The death toll from the earthquake that struck Dingri County in Tibet Autonomous Region in southwestern China has risen to 95, with 130 others injured, according to official statistics.
China Central Television (CCTV) reported that an earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Tsogo Township at 9:05 a.m. Beijing time.
Official data indicated that the earthquake's impact zone encompassed 27 villages with approximately 6,900 residents within a 20-kilometre radius from its epicentre, noting that the total population of Dingri County exceeds 61,000 people.
Local authorities confirmed the deployment of more than 3,400 rescue personnel and 340 medical staff to the affected areas to participate in relief operations.
