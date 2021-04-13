95% youth are satisfied of 'Eddaad' remote pre-marriage programme

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) In a study about the evaluation of the pre-marriage programme named "Edaad" that was specified for the rehabilitation of young people getting married, the Ministry of Community Development revealed a high satisfaction rate among young men and women towards the targets of the programme with its various sessions and the importance of increasing their awareness about the future of marital life.

The percentage of those participants who expressed their happiness of the programme reached 95 percent.

Due to the repercussions of COVID-19, the Ministry of Community Development has adopted remote sessions that can be uploaded through smart devices as part of the pre-marriage programme ‘Edaad’ for young Emirati future spouses.

The programme is mandatory for the marriage grant beneficiaries. "Edaad" programme also comes in line with the ministry's efforts to provide remote services for its customers in order to achieve the directives of the smart government as part of the procedures to reduce the spread of the novel Coronavirus – COVID-19.

The study spanned over five months from August to December 2020 and included (1,577) young Emirati men and women who attended (11) sessions divided as following: (537) in Abu Dhabi, (202) in Dubai, (330) in Sharjah, (92) in Ajman, (34) in Umm al-Quwain, (176) in Ras Al Khaimah and (206) in Fujairah.

Wahida Khalil, Director of Marriage Grants Department at the Ministry of Community Development, stated that the overall satisfaction rate of young Emirati men and women enrolled in "Edaad" remote pre-marriage programme has reached (98 percent), (95 percent) expressed positive evaluation of the lecturers, while (94 percent) expressed their satisfaction of the coordination and organization of the program.

She also added that (97 percent) of the young future spouses support the organisation of "Edaad" pre-marriage programme as it guides them on ways of solving problems, overcoming daily life pressures and managing family dialogue. About (98 percent) confirmed that the programme contributed to the achievement of knowledge and compatibility between spouses whereas (98 percent) explained that the program fulfilled all the questions they had in mind when entering the programme.

Wahida Khalil Darwish referred to a series of proposals for improving the program as suggested by the participants; these suggestions will be examined thoroughly and implemented in the future as much as possible, most notably: the dissemination of the pre-marriage programs in tv channels to benefit future spouses, married couples and unmarried young people too, the program must give more examples of real life stories and situations and how to adapt when living with the husband's family, focusing on family intervention in marriage life.

The young Emirati men and women future spouses focused on the importance of family counsellors talking about anger and stress at home, the need to provide awareness programmes or a social counsellor who must get in touch with married couples in the first year to reply respond to their enquiries and be a reference for them to solve some problems rather than the intervention of the parents.