950MW 4th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to provide clean energy for 320,000 residences, reduce carbon emissions by 1.6 mn tonnes annually

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2023) DUBAI, 29th August, 2023 (WAM) – Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), inspected the work progress at the 950MW 4th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

This phase uses the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model with investments up to AED 15.78 billion. It is set to provide clean energy for approximately 320,000 residences and reduce carbon emissions by 1.6 million tonnes annually.

Al Tayer was briefed by Noor Energy 1 officials on the work progress in the 4th phase, which is the largest single-site project that combines Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) and photovoltaic technology.

The construction of the first phase of the project is complete, covering 100% of the 100MW from the solar tower, 200MW from the parabolic basin complex, and 217MW from photovoltaic solar panels.

The second phase, with 200MW from the parabolic basin complex, is 98.5% complete. The 3rd phase, consisting of 200MW from the parabolic basin complex and 33MW from photovoltaic solar panels, is 87.1% complete.

During the visit, Al Tayer was accompanied by Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation; Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power; Yousef Jebril, Executive Vice President of Power, Water & Planning; Mohammad Jame, Acting Vice President of Clean Energy and Diversification, as well as other DEWA officials.

DEWA and the ACWA Power-led consortium, established Noor Energy 1 as a project company to design, build, and operate the 4th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

DEWA holds a 51% stake in the company, while ACWA Power holds 25%, and the Chinese Silk Road Fund owns 24%.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site solar park in the world with a planned total capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030.

The Solar Park’s projects constitute one of the key pillars of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

The commissioned solar energy projects within the park currently total 2,427MW, contributing to approximately 16.3% of Dubai's energy mix. This percentage will increase to 24% by 2026 upon the completion of the Sixth Phase and the ongoing construction of subsequent phases.

The 4th phase of the Solar Park uses three hybrid technologies to produce clean energy: 600MW from a parabolic basin complex (three units of 200MW each), 100MW from the world’s tallest solar power tower at 262.44 metres (based on Molten Salt technology), and 250MW from photovoltaic solar panels.

So far, 717MW have been commissioned from this phase, which will have the largest thermal storage capacity in the world of 15 hours, allowing for energy availability round the clock. The 4th phase will provide clean energy for around 320,000 residences and reduce 1.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions every year.

The 4th phase included the installation of more than 790,000 photovoltaic solar panels and more than 63,600 parabolic trough collectors (PT).

The project integrates 70,000 mirrors (heliostats) that track the sun's movement. The anticipated completion of the fourth phase is set for Q1 of 2024.

The 4th phase of the solar park supports DEWA’s efforts to increase the share of renewable and clean energy and energy storage.

DEWA is implementing other energy storage projects, including the 250MW hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, with a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt hours, and the Green Hydrogen project that produces and stores green hydrogen using solar energy.

