95,783 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During The Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:45 PM

95,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during the past 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 95,783 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 2,161,150 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 21.

85 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and efforts to achieve herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

More Stories From Middle East

