97 Salukis participate in Arabian Saluki competition qualifying race

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) The qualifying race of the traditional Arabian Saluki 2,500 metres competition, held as part of the Al Dhafra Festival 2019, saw 15 Salukis qualify for the male round, and 15 Salukis for the female round, with the final challenge race scheduled for 20th December, 2019, at the Madinat Zayed Camel race track.

"Some 97 Salukis participated in the recently launched qualifying race. Six rounds were organised; three for females and three for males. The first five competitors in each round managed to qualify," said Hamad Al Ghanim, Director of the traditional Arabian Saluki competition.

"The Arabian Saluki competition is considered one of the most popular competitions attended by a large number of spectators as part of the events corresponding to the Camel Beauty Competition. The race prizes soared to a total of AED320,000 allocated to five males and five females. The prizes were AED100,000 for the first place, AED30,000 for the second place, AED20,000 for the third place, AED5,000 for the fourth place and AED5,000 for the fifth place," Al Ghanim added.

Speaking about the requirements, Al Ghanim stated that the race is for purebred Arabian Salukis only, while hybrids are not allowed. Salukis must not be crop-eared and must be free of disabilities. The race is for both types of Salukis (Al Hoss and Aryash), males and females. The participating Saluki must be at least one year of age. Participation is open to all, but with a maximum number of four Salukis per participant.

Pregnant or nursing female Salukis are not allowed to participate. A Saluki has to be physically fit, free of diseases and has to have taken all medical vaccinations. Any Saluki proven to have taken steroids will be banned from taking part in the competition based on the results of laboratory tests.

A Saluki must have a microchip proving its ownership. It will be denied participation and its result shall be deleted in case it assaults another Saluki during the race. The results of the winning Saluki will be calculated from the moment is sets off from the starting line and until it hits the finish line. The results of Salukis veering off the race track shall not be considered.