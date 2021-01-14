97 year-old Emirati receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) Nakheera Obaid Saeed Al Dhaheri, a 97-year old Emirati citizen, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Neama Health Centre, whose outpatient services section is operated by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA).

"My father is 97 years old, and he decided to take the vaccine like our relatives.

We visited the Neama Health Centre, where he was medically checked up before getting the first dose of the vaccine," said his son.

"Based on my experience with my father, I encourage all our community members, notably elderly people, to take the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves," he added, advising all not to listen to rumours and to obtain information from official, reliable sources.