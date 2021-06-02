UrduPoint.com
98,545 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 98,545 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 13,066,261 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 132.

11 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.

More Stories From Middle East

