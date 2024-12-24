99% of pavilions booked for Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced that 99 percent of the pavilions for the 34th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) have already been booked, nearly a month before the registration deadline of 24th January.

This early registration underscores the eagerness of both local and international publishers to participate in this prestigious cultural event, highlights the effectiveness of the Centre’s promotional and communication efforts in recent months.

The ADIBF management has urged interested publishers to complete their registration before the deadline, stressing that the high level of interest in participating in the event reflects the publishers' confidence in the importance of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair as a prominent cultural platform both regionally and internationally.

Scheduled to take place from 26th April to 5th May 2025, the book fair is set to offer a comprehensive programme featuring over 2,000 activities, including intellectual seminars, panel discussions, workshops, and entertainment events designed to engage all segments of society.

From the next edition, the decision to extend the book fair to ten days will take effect. This change aims to broaden the scope of its initiatives and enhance its cultural and professional programmes, in line with Abu Dhabi’s pivotal role in the growth of the publishing industry and the promotion of the presence and dissemination of the Arabic language.

ADIBF occupies a distinguished position in regional and international cultural circles. This makes it a central hub for leading publishing houses and prominent figures from the intellectual and publishing industries worldwide, whom it has earned their trust as a key supporter of the sustainability of the publishing and cultural sectors, and a cultural destination that allows them to showcase their latest publications and communicate with a large and diverse audience.

The Centre was able to encourage publishers to participate in the exhibition by offering a 10 percent discount on registration fees to publishers who completed their bookings from the opening of registration on 29th July until 31st October. During this period, 79 percent of the exhibition pavilions were booked.

The previous edition of the book fair featured the participation of 1,350 publishing houses from 90 countries, showcasing their latest publications across a variety of fields catering to a wide range of interests and age groups of readers.