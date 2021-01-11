9,913 new business licenses issued in first week of 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2021) A total of 9,913 new business activities licenses were issued across all the emirates of the country during the first week of 2021, according to the latest data from the National Economic Register (NER).

The continued growth in the licensing movement of economic activities reflects the solid confidence of local and foreign investors in the national economy, which has demonstrated a high ability to face challenges and turn them into opportunities, with the support of initiatives and stimulus packages launched by the Federal and local governments to spur economic growth.

According to the NER's statistics, the project management services licenses lead the top economic activities positively affected by the economic incentives.