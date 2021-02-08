UrduPoint.com
99,781 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 99,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 4,413,649 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 44.

63 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

