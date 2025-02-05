9th edition of 'Waraqeen' used book festival launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei, Director-General of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS), has announced the launch of the 9th edition of the "Waraqeen" Used Book Festival.

The event, organised by SCHS, will run until 9th February at Al Nakheel Park, overlooking the scenic shores of Khalid Lake in Sharjah, under the theme “When Books Come to Life... They Write the Stories of the Future.”

Al Yafei highlighted that the festival features an impressive collection of 450,000 books spanning a wide range of subjects for children, teens, and adults alike.

In addition to the vast selection of books, the festival will offer a variety of cultural and entertainment activities for visitors throughout both the day and evening.

She expressed her gratitude to all supporting organisations and institutions, as well as to the volunteers from the Sharjah Volunteer Centre, who have played a significant role in sorting and organising the books over the past three months.

Al Yafei encouraged everyone to attend and contribute, with proceeds from the festival going towards supporting the vital programmes and services provided to individuals with disabilities.