Open Menu

9th Edition Of 'Waraqeen' Used Book Festival Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 09:17 PM

9th edition of 'Waraqeen' used book festival launched

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei, Director-General of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS), has announced the launch of the 9th edition of the "Waraqeen" Used Book Festival.

The event, organised by SCHS, will run until 9th February at Al Nakheel Park, overlooking the scenic shores of Khalid Lake in Sharjah, under the theme “When Books Come to Life... They Write the Stories of the Future.”

Al Yafei highlighted that the festival features an impressive collection of 450,000 books spanning a wide range of subjects for children, teens, and adults alike.

In addition to the vast selection of books, the festival will offer a variety of cultural and entertainment activities for visitors throughout both the day and evening.

She expressed her gratitude to all supporting organisations and institutions, as well as to the volunteers from the Sharjah Volunteer Centre, who have played a significant role in sorting and organising the books over the past three months.

Al Yafei encouraged everyone to attend and contribute, with proceeds from the festival going towards supporting the vital programmes and services provided to individuals with disabilities.

Related Topics

Sharjah February Event All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustai ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awar ..

9 seconds ago
 AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, te ..

AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry

20 seconds ago
 DEWA, ABB Smart Power Division strengthen partners ..

DEWA, ABB Smart Power Division strengthen partnership for smart energy innovatio ..

29 seconds ago
 UAE hosts Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Co ..

UAE hosts Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Conference in Abu Dhabi

44 seconds ago
 9th edition of 'Waraqeen' used book festival launc ..

9th edition of 'Waraqeen' used book festival launched

55 seconds ago
 UAE leaders send condolences to Aga Khan family

UAE leaders send condolences to Aga Khan family

1 minute ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Co-Founder, CEO of ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Co-Founder, CEO of Palantir Technologies

1 minute ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

1 minute ago
 ADNEC Group announces sponsorship agreement with C ..

ADNEC Group announces sponsorship agreement with Calidus for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

2 minutes ago
 SPC Free Zone showcases world-class services to pu ..

SPC Free Zone showcases world-class services to publishers at Cairo Internationa ..

2 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Speaker of Jordan's Hou ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives

2 minutes ago
 Moscow strengthens tourism ties with UAE

Moscow strengthens tourism ties with UAE

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East