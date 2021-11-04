UrduPoint.com

9th Emirates Orthopaedic Conference Begins In Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) Awadh Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), today inaugurated the 9th Emirates International Orthopaedic Congress at the Mövenpick Grand Hotel Al Bustan, Dubai Airport, with the participation of more than 600 consultants, doctors, nurses and technicians from the UAE and the rest of the region.

The conference is being hosted under the patronage of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, and organised by the Emirates Orthopaedic Society of the Emirates Medical Association.

In his opening speech, Dr. Ali Al Suwaidi, consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and President of the Emirates Orthopaedic Society, said, "Our goal at this conference is to present and discuss the latest treatments of orthopaedic diseases and review the latest innovations and scientific research achieved worldwide during the past year."

"The conference aims to be a platform for our physicians to interact with their counterparts from around the world, and meet and attend lectures in subspecialties that benefit all participants.

Moreover, international experts, who are unable to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are also being hosted via approved online applications," he added.

Dr. Al Suwaidi then stressed the UAE has been able to handle the pandemic due to Allah Almighty and the preventive and precautionary measures adopted by the country, upon the directives of its leadership to deal with the pandemic that paralysed the entire world.

The topics of this year’s conference will include knee arthritis and osteoarthritis, along with the latest related treatments methods, including arthroscopy and joint replacements. Half a day is allocated to injuries and fractures of the elbow, wrist and hand, which are considered rare and require experience and training.

"The Emirates Orthopaedics Society is attracting international experts to enable physicians and their counterparts from neighbouring countries to exchange experiences and knowledge in orthopaedic diseases and discuss new and controversial treatments," he added.

